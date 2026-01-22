Anul 2026, aglomerat pentru industria de gaming / Topul celor mai așteptate jocuri video: De la GTA 6 până la Fable și Forza Horizon 6

Anul 2026 se conturează drept unul dintre cei mai importanți ani pentru industria jocurilor video, cu lansări majore anunțate de unii dintre cei mai mari editori și dezvoltatori din lume.
De la mult-așteptatul Grand Theft Auto VI până la noi titluri din francize consacrate precum Resident Evil, Fable sau Forza Horizon, oferta acoperă o gamă largă de genuri și platforme, relatează Sky News.
GTA VI, lansarea anului în gaming
Grand Theft Auto VI este, fără îndoială, cel mai așteptat joc video al anului 2026. Dezvoltat de Rockstar Games, titlul este programat pentru lansare în luna noiembrie, la 13 ani după apariția lui GTA V.
Inițial anunțat pentru 2025, jocul a fost amânat de mai multe ori. Rockstar a justificat decizia prin nevoia de timp suplimentar pentru a atinge nivelul de calitate așteptat de fani. Acțiunea va avea loc în Vice City, inspirat de Miami, situat în statul fictiv Leonida.
Povestea urmărește un cuplu de infractori, Jason Duval și Lucia Caminos, aceasta din urmă fiind primul personaj feminin jucabil din istoria principală a seriei. Jocul continuă tradiția satirică a francizei, cu trimiteri evidente la cultura și politica americană contemporană.
Succesul comercial este considerat aproape inevitabil. GTA V a generat un miliard de dolari în primele trei zile de la lansare și a vândut peste 220 de milioane de copii. Analiștii estimează că GTA VI ar putea avea un preț de lansare mai ridicat decât media industriei, mizând pe forța brandului și loialitatea comunității.
Fable, revenirea unei francize istorice
Reboot-ul Fable, dezvoltat de Playground Games pentru Xbox Game Studios, este așteptat în 2026, după o amânare din fereastra inițială de lansare. Seria revine după mai bine de un deceniu, ultima apariție fiind Fable: The Journey (2012).
Acțiunea rămâne plasată în lumea Albion, dar jocul va beneficia de mecanici moderne și o prezentare vizuală actualizată. Titlul va fi lansat pe Xbox Series X/S și PC și va fi disponibil din prima zi prin Xbox Game Pass.
Forza Horizon 6, curse în Japonia
Forza Horizon 6 este programat pentru lansare în 2026 și va muta acțiunea în Japonia. Dezvăluit în cadrul Tokyo Game Show 2025, jocul promite cea mai mare hartă din istoria seriei, cu orașul Tokyo drept una dintre locațiile principale.
007 First Light, o nouă abordare pentru James Bond
007 First Light, dezvoltat de IO Interactive, este un joc de acțiune-aventură care spune povestea de origine a lui James Bond. Lansarea este programată pentru luna mai 2026. Jocul este inspirat din universul creat de Ian Fleming și marchează revenirea francizei în gaming după o pauză de peste un deceniu.
Resident Evil Requiem, întoarcerea la Raccoon City
Capcom revine la rădăcinile seriei cu Resident Evil Requiem, programat pentru 27 februarie 2026. Jocul o are ca protagonistă pe Grace Ashcroft, analist FBI, și îl readuce în prim-plan pe Leon S. Kennedy. Titlul continuă firul narativ din Resident Evil Village și promite o experiență clasică de survival horror.
Un an aglomerat de lansări
Pe lângă aceste titluri de top, 2026 va aduce zeci de alte jocuri, multe dintre ele fără dată de lansare confirmată. Lista completă include producții AAA, remake-uri, dar și titluri indie, confirmând un calendar extrem de aglomerat pentru industrie.
Lista jocurilor care urmează să fie lansate în 2026
Ianuarie
- Code Violet (PS5) – 10 ianuarie
- Quarantine Zone: The Last Check (PC) – 12 ianuarie
- Cassette Boy (PC, PS5, PS4, NS, XSX, XBO) – 14 ianuarie
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails Beyond the Horizon (PC, PS5, PS4, NS, NS2) – 15 ianuarie
- BrokenLore: Unfollow / BrokenLore: Ascend (PS5) – 16 ianuarie
- Mio: Memories in Orbit (PC, XSX, PS5, NS) – 20 ianuarie
- 2XKO (PC, XSX, PS5) – 20 ianuarie
- Dynasty Warriors: Origins (NS2) – 22 ianuarie
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (NS2) – 22 ianuarie
- The Rumble Fish 2 – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (NS2) – 22 ianuarie
- Escape from Ever After (PC, PS5, PS4, XSX, XBO, NS) – 23 ianuarie
- Nested Lands (PC) – 23 ianuarie 2026 [Early Access]
- Highguard (PC, XSX, PS5) – 26 ianuarie
- Core Keeper – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (NS2) – 28 ianuarie
- Dispatch (NS, NS2) – 28 ianuarie
- Cairn (PC, PS5) – 29 ianuarie
- I Hate This Place (PS5, NS, XSX) – 29 ianuarie
- Kyouran Makaism (PS5, NS, NS2) – 29 ianuarie
- Code Vein 2 (PC, XSX, PS5) – 30 ianuarie
- The 9th Charnel (PC, XSX, PS5) – 30 ianuarie
Februarie
- Starsand Island (PC, NS, PS5, XSX) – februarie 1
- Aces of Thunder (PC, PS5) – februarie 3
- Dragon Quest 7 Reimagined (NS, NS2, PS5) – februarie 5
- Deus Ex Remastered (PC, XSX, PS5, NS) – februarie 5
- Nioh 3 (PS5) – februarie 6
- Romeo is a Dead Man (PC, PS5, XSX) – februarie 11
- BlazBlue Entropy Effect X (PS5) – februarie 12
- ChromaGun 2: Dye Hard (PC, XSX, PS5, NS2) – februarie 12
- Disciples: Domination (PC, XSX, PS5) – februarie 12
- Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties (PC, XSX, PS5, NS2) – februarie 12
- Mario Tennis Fever (NS2) – februarie 12
- Reanimal (PC, XSX, PS5, NS2) – februarie 13
- High on Life 2 (PC, XSX, PS5) – februarie 13
- Avowed (PS5) – februarie 17, 2026
- Demon Tides (PC) – februarie 19
- Gear.Club Unlimited 3 (NS2) – februarie 19
- Tides of Tomorrow (PS5) – februarie 24
- Tokyo Xtreme Racer (PC, PS5) – februarie 25
- No Sleep for Kaname Date – From AI: The Somnium Files (PS5) – februarie 26
- Resident Evil Requiem (PC, XSX, PS5, NS2) – februarie 27
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (NS2) – februarie 27
- Resident Evil Village (NS2) – februarie 27
- Tales of Berseria Remastered (PC, XSX, PS5, NS) – februarie 27
Martie
- Coffee Talk Tokyo (PS5, PC, NS, XSX) – 5 martie
- Marathon (PC, XSX, PS5) – 5 martie
- Never Grave: The Witch and The Curse (PS5, PS4, XSX, PC, NS) – 5 martie
- Pokémon Pokopia (NS2) – 5 martie
- Fatal Frame 2: Crimson Butterfly Remake (PC, XSX, PS5, NS2) – 12 martie
- John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando (PC, XSX, PS5) – 12 martie
- Replaced (PC, XSX) – 12 martie
- RoadOut (PC, XSX, PS5, NS) – 12 martie
- Solasta 2 (PC) – 12 martie
- Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection (PC, XSX, PS5, NS2) – 13 martie
- Crimson Desert (PC, XSX, PS5) – 19 martie
- Mouse P.I. For Hire (PC, XSX, PS5) – 19 martie
- Dynasty Warriors 3 Complete Edition Remastered (PC, XSX, PS5, NS2, NS) – 19 martie
- Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection (PS5, PS4, XSX, XBO, PC, NS) – 27 martie
- Opus: Prism Peak (PC, NS, NS2) – martie 2026
- SAND: Raiders of Sophie (PC, PS5) – martie 2026
Aprilie
- Tiny Bookshop (PS5, NS2) – 10 aprilie
- Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss (PC, PS5, XSX) – 16 aprilie
- Kingdom’s Return: Time-Eating Fruit and the Ancient Monster (PC, XSX, PS5, NS, NS2) – 23 aprilie
- Pragmata (PC, XSX, PS5, NS2) – 24 aprilie
- Diablo IV: Lord of Hatred (PC, PS5, PS4, XSX, XBO) – 28 aprilie
- Invincible VS (PC, PS5, XSX) – 30 aprilie
- Saros (PS5) – 30 aprilie
- Inkonbini: One Store. Many Stories (PS5, XSX, PC, NS) – aprilie TBC
Septembrie
- Halloween: The Game (PC, XSX, PS5) – 8 septembrie
- Phantom Blade Zero (PC, PS5) – 9 septembrie
Noiembrie
- GTA 6 (XSX, PS5) – 19 noiembrie
Lista jocurilor care nu au dată oficială de lansare în 2026
Notă: *TBC = to be confirmed* – data de lansare nu este încă anunțată oficial
- 1348 Ex Voto (PC, XSX, PS5) – TBC 2026
- Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve (PC, XSX, PS5) – TBC 2026
- Animo (PC, XSX) –TBC 2026
- Aphelion (PC, XSX, PS5) – TBC 2026
- At Fate’s End (PC, XSX, PS5) – TBC 2026
- Ballad of Antara (PS5) – TBC 2026
- Beast of Reincarnation (PC, XSX, PS5) – TBC 2026
- Beautiful Light (PC) – TBC 2026
- Big Walk (PC) – TBC 2026
- Blighted (PC) – TBC 2026
- Bloodstained: The Scarlet Engagement (PS5) – TBC 2026
- Content Warning (NS, NS2) – TBC 2026
- Control: Resonant (PC, XSX, PS5) –TBC 2026
- Crashout Crew (PC) – TBC 2026
- Damon & Baby (PS5, PS4, PC, NS) – TBC 2026
- Danganronpa 2×2 (NS, NS2) – TBC 2026
- Dark Light: Survivor (PC) – TBC 2026
- Deer & Boy (PC) – TBC 2026
- Denshattack! (PC, XSX, PS5) – TBC 2026
- Decrepit (PC) – TBC 2026
- Directive 8020 (PC, XSX, PS5) – TBC 2026
- The Duskbloods (NS2) – TBC 2026
- Duskfade (PC, PS5, XSX) – TBC 2026
- Edge of Memories (PC, XSX, PS5) – TBC 2026
- End of Abyss (PC, XSX, PS5) – TBC 2026
- Erosion (PC, XSX, PS5) – TBC 2026
- Fable 4 (PC, XSX) – TBC 2026
- Far Far West (PC) – TBC 2026
- Fate Trigger (PS5, XSX, PC) – TBC 2026
- Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave (NS2) – TBC 2026
- Forsaken Realms: Vahrin’s Call (PC) – TBC 2026
- Forza Horizon 6 (PC, XSX) – TBC 2026
- Gallipoli (PS5, XSX, PC) – TBC 2026
- Game of Thrones: War for Westeros (PC) – TBC 2026
- Gears of War: E-Day (PC, XSX) – TBC 2026
- Glaciered (PC, NS2) – TBC 2026
- Grave Seasons (PC, XSX, PS5) – TBC 2026
- Hell Let Loose: Vietnam (PC, XSX, PS5) – TBC 2026
- Human Fall Flat Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (NS2) – TBC 2026
- Instinction (PC, XSX, PS5) – TBC
- InZOI (PS5) – TBC 2026
- Lords of the Fallen 2 (PC, XSX, PS5) – TBC 2026
- Marvel: TOKON Fighting Souls (PC, PS5) – TBC 2026
- MARVEL 1943: Rise of Hydra (PC, XSX, PS5) – TBC 2026
- Marvel’s Wolverine (PS5) – TBC 2026
- Mixtape (PC, XSX, PS5) – TBC 2026
- Moomintroll: Winter’s Warmth (PC, XSX, PS5) – TBC 2026
- Mortal Shell 2 (PC, XSX, PS5) – TBC 2026
- Mudang: Two Hearts (PC, XSX, PS5) –TBC 2026
- Neath (PC) – TBC 2026
- Neverway (PC, NS) – TBC 2026
- Onimusha: Way of the Sword (PC, XSX, PS5) – TBC 2026
- Order of the Sinking Star (PC) – TBC 2026
- Outbound (PC, XSX, PS5, NS) – TBC 2026
- Out of Words (PC, XSX, PS5) – TBC 2026
- Outward 2 (PC) – TBC 2026
- Plague Tale Legacy Resonance (PC, XSX, PS5) – TBC 2026
- Planet of Lana 2: Children of the Leaf (PC, XSX, XBO, PS5, PS4, NS) – TBC 2026
- Professor Layton and the New World of Steam (NS, NS2) – TBC 2026
- PVVK (PC) – TBC 2026
- Rhythm Heaven Groove (NS) – TBC 2026
- Road Kings (PC, XSX, PS5) – TBC 2026
- Sea of Remnants (PS5) – TBC 2026
- Serial World (PC) – TBC 2026
- Servant of the Lake (PC) – TBC 2026
- Slay the Spire 2 (PC) – TBC 2026
- Solo Levelling Arise Overdrive (XSX) – TBC 2026
- Spirit Crossing (PC) – TBC 2026
- Sprint City (PC) – TBC 2026
- Stardew Valley: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (NS2) – TBC 2026
- Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions (PC, XSX, PS5, NS2) –TBC 2026
- Starfinder: Afterlight (PC) – TBC 2026 [Early Access}
- Star Wars: Galactic Racer (PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5) – TBC 2026
- Subnautica 2 (PC, XSX) – TBC 2026
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS2) – TBC 2026
- Super Meat Boy 3D (PC, XSX, PS5) – TBC 2026
- Tears of Metal (PC) – TBC 2026
- Terminator: Survivors (PC, XSX, PS5) – TBC 2026
- Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream (NS) – TBC 2026
- There Are No Ghosts at the Grand (PC, XSX) – TBC 2026
- Thick as Thieves (PC, XSX, PS5) – TBC 2026
- The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales (PC, XSX, PS5, NS2) – TBC 2026
- The Blood of Dawnwalker (PC, XSX, PS5) – TBC 2026
- The Long Dark 2: Blackfrost (PC) – TBC 2026
- Toem 2 (PC) – TBC 2026
- Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis (PC, XSX, PS5) – TBC 2026
- Usual June (PC) – TBC 2026
- Valor Mortis (PC, XSX, PS5) – TBC 2026
- Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 4 (PC) – TBC 2026
- Wax Heads (PC) – TBC 2026
- Well Dweller (PC, NS) – TBC 2026
- Witchbrook (PC, XSX, NS, NS2) – TBC 2026
- Witchspire (PC) – TBC 2026
- Yoshi and the Mysterious Book (NS2) – TBC 2026