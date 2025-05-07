dark
Hand-Picked Top-Read Stories
Trending Tags
2 minute de citit
Nu sunt comentarii

Mașinile de lux și supersport au fost la mare căutare în 2025: Sute de Porsche, Aston Martin, Bentley și Lamborghini cumpărate de români / Care a fost “luna Ferrari”

Ștefan Radu
7 mai 2025
Volanul unei mașini de lux Bentley
Sursa foto: Bentley
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Mașinile de lux și cele supersport au fost la mare căutare în luna aprilie în România, mergând pe același trend crescător din primele trei luni ale anului.

Luna trecută, dar și în perioada ianuarie-martie, s-au vândut în România modele Aston Martin, Ferrari, Bentley, Lamborghini, Lotus sau McLaren. Pe lângă aceste mărci exclusiviste, s-au achiziționat și numeroase modele ale mărcilor cu tradiție sportivă care produc și modele de volum, precum Porsche sau Maserati, arată datele DGPCI.

Numărul mașinilor a fost destul de mare având în vedere prețurile acestora, însă el a fost depășit de cel al modelelor second hand. Chiar dacă scoatem din discuție Porsche cu peste 150 de modele second-hand înmatriculate în fiecare lună din perioada ianuarie-aprilie, aproape pentru fiecare model nou vândut s-a îmmatriculat cel puțin unul second-hand.

Astfel, în primele 4 luni ale anului au fost înmatriculate 169 de mașini noi Porsche, 9 Aston Martin, 29 Bentley, 10 Ferrari, 10 Lamborghini, 3 McLaren, 6 Maserati și 10 Rolls-Royce. În același timp, au fost înmatriculate mult mai multe modele second-hand: 637 Porsche, 11 Aston Martin, 36 Bentley, 11 Ferrari, 3 McLaren, 21 Lamborghini, 42 Maserati și 12 Rolls-Royce.

Ianuarie

În prima lună a anului s-au vândut:

  • Aston Martin: 1 model nou, 1 model second-hand
  • Bentley: 7 modele noi, 10 second-hand
  • Ferrari: 1 model nou, 3 second-hand
  • Lamborghini: 1 model nou, 2 second-hand
  • McLaren: 1 model second-hand
  • Maserati: 1 model nou, 4 modele second-hand
  • Porsche: 34 modele noi, 156 second-hand
  • Rolls-Royce: 3 modele noi, 1 model second-hand

Februarie

Februarie a fost luna Ferrari, cu 7 modele noi ale constructorului italian și 3 second-hand înmatriculate în România.

  • Aston Martin: 2 modele noi, 3 modele second-hand
  • Bentley: 9 modele noi, 9 second-hand
  • Ferrari: 7 modele noi, 3 second-hand
  • Lamborghini: 2 modele noi, 9 second-hand
  • Maserati: 2 modele noi, 12 modele second-hand
  • Porsche: 53 modele noi, 154 second-hand
  • Rolls-Royce: 3 modele noi, 6 modele second-hand

Martie

Aston Martin și Bentley au fost mărcile preferate ale lunii:

  • Aston Martin: 5 modele noi, 3 modele second-hand
  • Bentley: 7 modele noi, 8 second-hand
  • Ferrari: 2 modele noi, 3 second-hand
  • Lamborghini: 3 modele noi, 4 second-hand
  • Lotus: 1 model nou
  • McLaren: 1 model nou
  • Maserati: 3 modele noi, 14 modele second-hand
  • Porsche: 40 modele noi, 174 second-hand
  • Rolls-Royce: 2 modele noi, 2 modele second-hand

Aprilie

Second-hand-ul lux și supersport câștigă detașat în aprilie:

  • Aston Martin: 1 model nou, 4 modele second-hand
  • Bentley: 6 modele noi, 9 second-hand
  • Ferrari: 2 modele second-hand
  • Lamborghini: 4 modele noi, 6 second-hand
  • Lotus: 1 model nou
  • Maserati: 12 modele second-hand
  • McLaren: 1 model nou, 2 modele second-hand
  • Porsche: 42 modele noi, 153 second-hand
  • Rolls-Royce: 2 modele noi, 3 modele second-hand
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Share 0
Share 0
Share 0
Share 0
Lasă un răspuns

Adresa ta de email nu va fi publicată. Câmpurile obligatorii sunt marcate cu *

Citește si...