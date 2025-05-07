Mașinile de lux și supersport au fost la mare căutare în 2025: Sute de Porsche, Aston Martin, Bentley și Lamborghini cumpărate de români / Care a fost “luna Ferrari”

Mașinile de lux și cele supersport au fost la mare căutare în luna aprilie în România, mergând pe același trend crescător din primele trei luni ale anului.
Luna trecută, dar și în perioada ianuarie-martie, s-au vândut în România modele Aston Martin, Ferrari, Bentley, Lamborghini, Lotus sau McLaren. Pe lângă aceste mărci exclusiviste, s-au achiziționat și numeroase modele ale mărcilor cu tradiție sportivă care produc și modele de volum, precum Porsche sau Maserati, arată datele DGPCI.
Numărul mașinilor a fost destul de mare având în vedere prețurile acestora, însă el a fost depășit de cel al modelelor second hand. Chiar dacă scoatem din discuție Porsche cu peste 150 de modele second-hand înmatriculate în fiecare lună din perioada ianuarie-aprilie, aproape pentru fiecare model nou vândut s-a îmmatriculat cel puțin unul second-hand.
Astfel, în primele 4 luni ale anului au fost înmatriculate 169 de mașini noi Porsche, 9 Aston Martin, 29 Bentley, 10 Ferrari, 10 Lamborghini, 3 McLaren, 6 Maserati și 10 Rolls-Royce. În același timp, au fost înmatriculate mult mai multe modele second-hand: 637 Porsche, 11 Aston Martin, 36 Bentley, 11 Ferrari, 3 McLaren, 21 Lamborghini, 42 Maserati și 12 Rolls-Royce.
Ianuarie
În prima lună a anului s-au vândut:
- Aston Martin: 1 model nou, 1 model second-hand
- Bentley: 7 modele noi, 10 second-hand
- Ferrari: 1 model nou, 3 second-hand
- Lamborghini: 1 model nou, 2 second-hand
- McLaren: 1 model second-hand
- Maserati: 1 model nou, 4 modele second-hand
- Porsche: 34 modele noi, 156 second-hand
- Rolls-Royce: 3 modele noi, 1 model second-hand
Februarie
Februarie a fost luna Ferrari, cu 7 modele noi ale constructorului italian și 3 second-hand înmatriculate în România.
- Aston Martin: 2 modele noi, 3 modele second-hand
- Bentley: 9 modele noi, 9 second-hand
- Ferrari: 7 modele noi, 3 second-hand
- Lamborghini: 2 modele noi, 9 second-hand
- Maserati: 2 modele noi, 12 modele second-hand
- Porsche: 53 modele noi, 154 second-hand
- Rolls-Royce: 3 modele noi, 6 modele second-hand
Martie
Aston Martin și Bentley au fost mărcile preferate ale lunii:
- Aston Martin: 5 modele noi, 3 modele second-hand
- Bentley: 7 modele noi, 8 second-hand
- Ferrari: 2 modele noi, 3 second-hand
- Lamborghini: 3 modele noi, 4 second-hand
- Lotus: 1 model nou
- McLaren: 1 model nou
- Maserati: 3 modele noi, 14 modele second-hand
- Porsche: 40 modele noi, 174 second-hand
- Rolls-Royce: 2 modele noi, 2 modele second-hand
Aprilie
Second-hand-ul lux și supersport câștigă detașat în aprilie:
- Aston Martin: 1 model nou, 4 modele second-hand
- Bentley: 6 modele noi, 9 second-hand
- Ferrari: 2 modele second-hand
- Lamborghini: 4 modele noi, 6 second-hand
- Lotus: 1 model nou
- Maserati: 12 modele second-hand
- McLaren: 1 model nou, 2 modele second-hand
- Porsche: 42 modele noi, 153 second-hand
- Rolls-Royce: 2 modele noi, 3 modele second-hand