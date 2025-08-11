Pofta românilor pentru modele exotice se menține: Câte Ferrari, Bentley, Lamborghini și Rolls-Royce au cumpărat românii în iulie, dar și în prima jumătate a anului

Luna trecută a adus noi înmatriculări de modele supersport în România, preferatele românilor fiind modelele Bentley, Ferrari și Lamborghini, atât noi cât și second hand. Totodată, modelele Porsche domină în continuare după volumul vânzărilor. Pe lângă brandurile de mai sus, s-au vândut și modele McLaren, Aston Martin, Rolls-Royce sau Maserati.
Pe lângă brandurile supersport și de lux, românii au mai cumpărat luna trecută numeroase mașini de la branduri premium precum BMW, Audi, Mercedes sau Volvo. În iulie 2025, s-au înmatriculat în România 290 de modele Audi noi și 3.484 second-hand, 401 BMW noi și 4.635 second-hand, 535 modele noi Mercedes-Benz și 2.445 second-hand și 114 Volvo noi și 977 second-hand.
Revenind la modelele supersport, în luna iulie s-au înmatriculat:
- Aston Martin: 3 modele noi, 3 modele second-hand
- Bentley: 4 modele noi, 13 modele second-hand
- Ferrari: 4 modele noi, 9 second-hand
- Lamborghini: 10 modele noi, 7 second-hand
- McLaren: 1 model nou, 1 model second-hand
- Maserati: 3 modele noi, 15 modele second-hand
- Porsche: 51 modele noi, 147 second-hand
- Rolls-Royce: 3 modele second-hand
Astfel, în primele șase luni ale anului avem înmatriculate în România 320 de modele noi Porsche şi 1.086 second-hand, 17 modele noi Maserati şi 88 second-hand, 15 Aston Martin şi 18 second-hand, 44 Bentley noi şi 62 second-hand, 17 Ferrari noi şi 30 second-hand, 30 Lamborghini noi şi 39 second-hand, 3 modele noi McLaren şi 6 second-hand, Rolls-Royce 16 modele noi şi 20 second-hand.